Dangerous Space Junk Forced Astronauts on the Space Station to Take Cover

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were forced to take safety precautions in the wee hours of the morning on Monday when a cloud of space junk zipped by in orbit. The cause of the debris is unknown, but some suspect that a Russian anti-satellite missile test conducted over the weekend produced the debris.

Russian news agency TASS reported the junk cloud flew past the ISS at 2:06 a.m. ET, and again from 3:38 a.m. to 3:44 a.m., citing information from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Astronauts on the ISS were directed to retreat into vehicles docked to the space station to take shelter from a possible impact. Russian astronauts took refuge in the Soyuz MS-18 capsule, while American astronauts went to the Space Crew Dragon capsule. With objects moving at speeds of up to 17,500 mph in orbit, even a collision with something the size of a marble could be potentially devastating.

All astronauts have been allowed to return back into the ISS. TASS reported that debris cloud’s orbit has moved out of the orbit of the ISS, and the space station is now in the “green zone,” apparently no longer under threat. (NASA has not yet confirmed whether the space station is safe or not.)

The cause of the debris cloud has not yet been confirmed, but many believe it originated from a defunct Russian satellite named Kosmos-1408, first launched into orbit in 1982. UK space tracking firm Seradata tweeted on Monday that 14 new pieces of orbital debris had been identified and tracked, and that an anti-satellite missile strike on the satellite was the prime suspect. LeoLabs also confirmed the existence of new objects in the area where Kosmos-1408 is supposed to be. U.S. officials confirmed to CNN that Russia conducted a major anti-satellite missile test over the weekend.

Kosmos-1408 had an orbit above the ISS, and the missile strike that destroyed the satellite could conceivably produce a debris cloud that could fall in altitude and eventually threaten the ISS. Harvard University astronomer Jonathan McDowell tweeted on Monday that Kosmos-1408 was a “plausible candidate” for the debris cloud, and added that given the massive size of the satellite, he would expect "thousands of pieces of cataloged debris" to emerge from its destruction.

NASA has not yet confirmed reports of the safety actions taken Monday morning, nor did it respond to requests for comment. The U.S. Space Command said in a statement that it was “aware of a debris generating event in outer space,” and that it would work with NASA and the State Department to assess these reports. There has not been any confirmation that the missile test is connected to the debris cloud that crossed the space station’s orbit.

On November 11, the ISS was forced to move its altitude by 1.2 kilometers to avoid another close call with space junk. Most experts are worried that increased military activity in space could cause space junk to bloom and render Earth’s orbit unsafe for satellites and spacecraft.