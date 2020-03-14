CHEAT SHEET
    Spain to Go Into Nationwide Lockdown to Fight Worsening Coronavirus Outbreak

    Maxwell Tani

    Media reporter

    Juan Medina/Reuters

    Spain will severely restrict travel and business as the country prepares to go into a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to a draft government order seen by The Associated Press, Spain is planning to institute a number of emergency measures designed to slow the spread of the virus. The steps include shutting down restaurants, schools, and bars, and limiting personal travel exclusively to commuting for work, purchasing food, and visiting the bank or hospital. Over the past week, COVID-19 cases have leapt up in Spain, which has the fifth highest reported number of infections, growing to at least 5,700, and resulting in 136 deaths. The country’s restrictions come just weeks after Italy implemented similar nationwide lockdown rules to stem the spread of the flu-like virus.

    Read it at Associated Press
