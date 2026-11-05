TRAGEDY Soccer Star’s Cause of Death Revealed After On-Pitch Collision “Jesus leaves a void that is impossible to fill,” his family said in a statement. Stringer/REUTERS/Stringer # 1

Spanish soccer striker Jesús de Miguel died from “accidental chest trauma” after an on-pitch clash with another player, according to a post-mortem report obtained by The Sun. The 30-year-old CD Tenerife player collided with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during stoppage time on Monday. He collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he died overnight. CD Tenerife confirmed his death the following morning. According to The Sun, the match referee’s report concluded that Owono used “excessive force” while fighting for the ball. In a statement released Wednesday, Owono said he is experiencing “the most difficult days of my life” following the accident. “I feel an immense amount of pain over the loss of Jesús,” he wrote. “My thoughts are with him, his family, and everyone who loved him.” De Miguel’s funeral was held Thursday in his parents’ hometown in Toledo, Spain. His Tenerife teammates carried the coffin. De Miguel is survived by his girlfriend, María Fernández, and their one-year-old daughter, Carla. “Feeling such affection for Jesús and seeing the mark he has left on so many people is something we will always carry with us,” his family said in a statement.

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