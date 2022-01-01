Spanish Town Bands Together to Hunt Down Escaped Murderer Dubbed the ‘Galician Rambo’
NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH
Residents of a small Spanish town are teaming up to hunt down an escaped murderer, who is so notorious for slithering his way out of prison and living off the grid using training from his Spanish Legion days that he has been dubbed the “Galician Rambo.” Citizens of Pontedeume have formed a patrol group to search for Alfredo Sánchez Chacón, who has been sentenced to prison until 2025 for a murder committed in 1996. They believe the felon has been living in woods close to the northwestern town since March, when he went on the run after he was given a day pass, The Guardian reported.
They first suspected they had an unwelcome visitor to the Galician area—around 65 miles away from the prison—after items in their kitchens, such as beer and meats, had vanished over the summer. One claimed they even spotted a man going through their fridge in the middle of the night. Chacón was finally named as the suspect after a hunter reportedly claimed to see a man matching his description in a makeshift camp near the town.