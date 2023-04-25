DJ Mishap Startled Attendees Before Sweet 16 Massacre, Cop Testifies
TRAGIC
A special agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency revealed chilling new details Tuesday about the shooting at an Alabama Sweet 16 party that left four dead and 32 injured. Special Agent Jess Thornton testified that seven guns were fired, leaving 89 shell casings on the floor of the Dadeville dance studio. The incident began when a DJ speaker fell over, making a noise similar to a gunshot. In response, several partygoers lifted their shirts to show that they were carrying guns. LaTonya Allen, mother of birthday girl Alexis Dowdell and victim Phil Dowdell, said that anyone over 18 or carrying a gun had to leave. Shots were fired shortly after, leaving “multiple shell casings, blood everywhere,” Thornton said. Only two guns were recovered from the scene, but at least four different caliber firearms were used, based on the shell casings. At least one gun was converted to be fully automatic. Six partygoers are facing reckless murder charges and are being held in Tallapoosa County Jail. All six are relatives or friends, but none were invited to the party, Thornton said.