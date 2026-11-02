MESS OF MILLIONS Sports Reporter Rejected by Tom Brady Arrested for Fraud Inés Gómez Mont and her husband were detained by ICE amid allegations of false invoices and money laundering. Miguel Tovar/Getty Images

Mexican TV presenter Inés Gómez Mont, 43, known for proposing to Tom Brady in a wedding dress and veil at Super Bowl Media Day in 2008, was detained by ICE in Miami on October 30. The former TV Azteca and Televisa presenter and mother of six, wanted in Mexico on financial-crime allegations, was photographed in handcuffs. Mexican investigators allege that a network involving Gómez Mont and her lawyer husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, used shell companies, sham contracts, and false invoices to divert roughly $160 million from Mexico’s Interior Ministry and launder the proceeds. Álvarez Puga, nicknamed the “King of the Invoice Mills,” is accused of masterminding the operation. The couple reportedly fled Mexico in 2021 before ICE detained Álvarez Puga in Miami on September 24, 2025, over immigration irregularities. He was later released on bond, and his current whereabouts are unknown. Gómez Mont remains in immigration custody while Mexico pursues extradition. She has denied her and her husband’s wrongdoing to her 2.5 million Instagram followers. “I repeat and stand by it: I am innocent, and this is an injustice,” she wrote. “They want to shut me up, but I will continue to raise my voice with all my might.”

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