Spy Working for DOD Gave Names of American Informants to Love Interest: Feds
Federal prosecutors say they found a Hezbollah-linked spy passing the identities of American informants to a foreign love interest while working for American commandos as a translator, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Mariam Taha Thompson, a contract linguist working for a U.S. special operations task force in Irbil, Iraq, accessed the names of confidential U.S. informants and passed them to a “Lebanese national located outside the United States” with whom she had a “romantic interest.” Federal investigators believe the man had links to the terrorist group Hezbollah. FBI agents first grew suspicious of Thompson when she began accessing classified information about human sources outside her area of responsibility shortly after the U.S. struck Iranian-backed militants in Iraq in late December.