EXCEL-LENT SAVINGS At $10, a Lifetime Windows 11 Pro License Costs Less Than a Lunch Order With This Early Black Friday Sale Plus, ditch the $100-a-year Microsoft 365 subscription and own Office 2024 for life for $40. StackSocial

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While new versions of Windows and Microsoft Office run smoother and offer more features, the sky-high prices make upgrading hard to justify. StackSocial, an online deals marketplace, removes the sting with deep discounts on lifetime licenses during its early Black Friday sale.

Windows 10 may still run fine for now, but since Microsoft has ended official support, any new bugs or security issues won’t get patched. Instead of rolling the dice with a potential security breach, upgrade to Windows 11 Pro—normally $199.99—for just $9.97. The Pro version adds BitLocker encryption, which keeps your files locked if your laptop is lost or stolen, and Copilot comes built in for quick help with everyday computer problems and tasks.

StackSocial $ 10 Microsoft Windows 11 Pro Originally $199.99 Buy At StackSocial Skip the $99-a-year Microsoft 365 subscription and get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus, typically $249.99, for just $39.97. It’s the latest version, with Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Access, and it works offline, too. StackSocial $ 40 Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows Originally $249.99 Buy At StackSocial Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is the cheapest way to own the full suite, at just $22.97 instead of $219. It no longer receives support from Microsoft, but if you’re looking to save a buck, there’s no better value. StackSocial $ 23 Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Originally $219.99 Buy At StackSocial If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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