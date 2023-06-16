CHEAT SHEET
GOP Congressional Staffer Attacked at Gunpoint After Charity Baseball Game
A staffer for Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) was attacked and held at gunpoint after a congressional baseball game on Wednesday, according to a new statement from the congressman. “Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman,” Finstad wrote in a statement. He noted that the staffer had only minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The statement didn’t clarify which staffer was attacked, where the attack took place or what the assailant’s motives were. Finstad blamed the incident on “anti-police, soft-on-crime policies” that have “created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior.”