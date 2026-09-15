MARITAL DISS Rising Dem Star Rips Apart Don Jr.’s ‘Utterly Corrupt’ Russia-Funded Wedding The senator says the president’s family is “drunk with power.”

Rising Democratic star Jon Ossoff has torn into the Trump family after it emerged that a Putin-linked oligarch paid for the president’s son’s wedding party.

The Georgia senator was reacting to the revelation that Donald Trump Jr., 48, and his second wife, Bettina Anderson, 39, chose to celebrate their marriage in May with financial help from Umar Kremlev.

Kremlev, 43, heads the International Boxing Association and is a close confidant of the Russian president. The Russian kicked in hundreds of thousands of dollars for the couple’s three-day wedding party in the Bahamas, according to Monday’s bombshell report by ProPublica.

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“We are witnessing people drunk with power who are utterly reckless, utterly corrupt, and obviously believe that they live with impunity,” Ossoff, 39, told MS NOW that night.

The Trumps appear very grateful for Kremlev's help. Instagram

The oligarch’s payments allegedly covered some of their biggest expenses, including renting a private island in its entirety, fireworks, and event planning. The Daily Beast has contacted Donald Trump Jr.’s representatives for comment.

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Bettina Trump has said in an Instagram post the windfall was a “wedding gift” from a “dear friend.” She also claimed the party was originally unconnected to their nuptials, while people who attended the event told ProPublica the oligarch was joined by an entourage who “sometimes stood off to themselves, speaking Russian.”

Kremlev is tight with Putin. Sputnik/Kristina Solovyova/Pool via Reuters

Ossoff, seen as a potential contender for 2028, has made attacking the president and the first family over corruption allegations a pillar of his midterm campaign.

He has also commented on the elder Trump’s closeness with a far younger aide, 35-year-old Natalie Harp, in remarks that went viral in August, prompting furious backlash from the White House.

Ossoff has fast established himself a thorn in the Trumps' side. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Georgia Sen. rounded off his comments on Monday night with a nod to the November polls, ahead of which the president’s plummeting ratings have helped hand Democrats a 7-point lead.

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“They believe they’re untouchable, they believe they’re invincible,” he said of the president, his family, and his second administration. “Let’s prove them wrong.”

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