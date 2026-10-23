FINAL TRANSFORMATION Star of ’70s Cult TV Classic Dies at 75 Michael Gray played Billy Batson, the teen who turned into Captain Marvel. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images # 1

Michael Gray, who played Billy Batson in the 1970s TV series Shazam!, has died at 75. His reps told People on Thursday that he had died of natural causes. His character in the 1974-1976 live-action series was based on the D.C. Comics character. Batson was a teenager who could turn into the superhero Captain Marvel by shouting the show’s title: Shazam! According to Gray, the role kicked off his career. He played a teen heartthrob who graced many Tiger Beat covers and was also Marcia’s boyfriend in a 1973 episode of The Brady Bunch. Feeling typecast, he eventually left Hollywood. But he still made a cameo in 2023’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods. “Mike was just a loving, sweet guy with a great sense of humor,” his co-star John Davey said in a statement. “I don’t think he ever stopped smiling.” Gray is survived by his wife, Stacy Benon Gray, and his stepchildren.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register