FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD EX Star Officiates Ex-Wife’s Wedding to Billionaire Heir The former couple’s two kids also took part in the ceremony. SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS # 2

Tobey Maguire has officiated his ex-wife’s wedding shortly after finalizing their divorce. The Spider-Man star led the ceremony as celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 49, married billionaire heir Geoff Ogunlesi, 34, at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii, TMZ reported. People also confirmed the news. In photos published by TMZ, Maguire smiles while reading from a piece of paper, and in the background, the newlyweds kiss while nestled in a bush of flowers. It was hardly a low-key affair, with a guest list that included Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos. Maguire and Meyer’s children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, also took part in the ceremony. The newlyweds already have a head start on family life, having welcomed a baby girl together this summer. As for Maguire and Meyer, the pair wed in 2007 and called it quits in 2016, though the split dragged on long after. Meyer filed for divorce in October 2020, and the exes only agreed to finalize it last month, just in time for her to say “I do” again. Geoff is the son of Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi, a Nigerian billionaire who co-founded private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners. He is worth an estimated $2.6 billion, according to Forbes.

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