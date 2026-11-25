BEET THE ODDS ‘Star Trek’ Actor Reveals Weird Symptom Before Diagnosis The Star Trek actor initially suspected his diet was to blame when he noticed an alarming change – but the real explanation was far more serious. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images # 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes has revealed the unusual symptom that led to his bladder cancer diagnosis. “My pee was pink,” Frakes recalled on his podcast, Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny. “I was unnerved.” Initially wondering whether his diet was responsible, he considered blaming beets, before realizing he had not eaten any in six years. That is when he decided to contact his doctor, a decision that may have saved his life. After contacting his doctor, Frakes underwent a cystoscopy that revealed small growths in his bladder. A biopsy confirmed high-grade, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. He subsequently had surgery to remove the tumors, followed by six weekly rounds of chemotherapy delivered directly into his bladder to prevent the cancer from returning. His surgeon also discovered an enlarged prostate, which required a separate operation. Frakes had kept his diagnosis largely private but decided to share his experience to encourage other men to seek medical help. His doctor warned that painless blood in urine is a major red flag, urging listeners: “Don’t be shy. Don’t be afraid.”

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