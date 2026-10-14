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BABY ON BOARD

‘Star Wars’ Actor Reveals He Secretly Married 2 Years Ago

The couple is also expecting a baby boy.

Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, and Daisy Ridley attend the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on December 18, 2019.

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

By Reagin von Lehe

John Boyega, who played Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the other two movies in the trilogy, revealed he’s been secretly married for almost two years. The Guardian interviewed Boyega, 34, for the upcoming BBC 2 documentary, Damilola: The Untold Story, about the death of a 10-year-old in 2000, whom Boyega was the last to see alive before he was attacked. But part of the interview took a lighter turn when Boyega talked about tying the knot in a small ceremony. Not only does this make him a stepfather to his new wife’s son, but the couple also has a baby on the way. Boyega flashed a two-toned band he described as a “very sentimental ring” during the interview. He said they couldn’t wait to get the rings, so they bought them on the spot at Walmart. “Shout out, Walmart Canoga Park!” Boyega joked. He does, however, want a traditional Nigerian ceremony one day. “We both like the idea of celebrating something established, rather than celebrating the entry,” he said. Although the Woman King and The Cloned Tyrone actor didn’t name his wife, he follows only one person on Instagram, Tae Boyega, and she is only following him.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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