A STAR GONE ‘Star Wars’ Actress Dies After 60-Year Career Tributes are pouring in for the actress. @starbookingmgmt via Instagram

A veteran actress who appeared in the Star Wars, James Bond, and Batman franchises has died after a career spanning more than six decades. Tina Simmons, who amassed an extraordinary 263 screen credits, was best known for playing a rebel technician in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. Her extensive filmography also included appearances in The Dark Knight, Mission: Impossible, and four Bond films. She was among a relatively small group of performers to have appeared in films from both Marvel and DC, with roles in Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Superman III. Her cause of death has not been disclosed. However, fellow actress and former Bond girl Madeline Smith, who had been close friends with Simmons for almost 60 years, revealed that she had been found dead alone in her home. Sharing her heartbreak on social media, Smith wrote: “I am devastated. Tina Simmons. Found dead in her flat. Terrible. She was my friend almost certainly from 1968. How cruel to die alone and to have died at all!!!!! Hope to hear soon of a Celebration for this dear soul.”

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