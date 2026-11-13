THE FORCE IS STRONG ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Sells for Jaw-Dropping Sum The red lightsaber appeared in the climactic Cloud City duel in 1980’s ‘The Empire Strikes Back’. Hannah McKay/REUTERS # 6

A lightsaber Darth Vader used in one of cinema’s most recognizable scenes has sold for $4.875 million, setting an auction record for any Star Wars collectible prop. Auctioneers had estimated the prop would fetch more than $1 million. The final price surpassed Heritage Auctions’ previous record of $3.75 million for Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and severed hand-effects rig, which sold in July. The red lightsaber appeared in the climactic Cloud City duel in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, when Vader told Skywalker, “I am your father.” Filmmakers also used the prop in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. Brian Chanes, Heritage’s senior director of Hollywood and entertainment, described the lightsaber as “like the Holy Grail” for a Star Wars collector. “It’s the one on the set,” he said. “It’s from the most iconic sequence of the entire franchise.” Heritage’s Ultimate Star Wars Auction also featured a blaster Boba Fett used and a Yoda puppet hand from the character’s original appearance in The Empire Strikes Back.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register