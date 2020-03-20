CHEAT SHEET
Starbucks Temporarily Halts Dine-In Service Due to Coronavirus
Coffee giant Starbucks is temporarily halting on-premises service at the majority of its cafes nationwide amid the coronavirus outbreak. The cafes will only be open for delivery and drive-through orders, and some locations in and around hospitals or health care centers will stay open so the company can “serve first responders and health care workers.” Starbucks also said that it would be paying its employees for the next 30 days “whether they come to work or choose to stay home.” This comes after all the Starbucks branches in the U.K. announced plans to close Friday, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to close all cafes, bars and restaurants by Friday evening.