States Claim Zuckerberg Approved Secret, Potentially Illegal Deal With Google
Unsealed allegations in a lawsuit filed by 15 states and Puerto Rico claim that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai agreed to a “secret deal” that may have illegally given Facebook “a leg up in the search giant’s online advertising auctions,” according to a new report from Politico. Outlines of the alleged agreement were included in earlier versions of the anti-trust suit, which was first filed in 2020, though it has since been updated and partially unredacted. Spokespeople for the two companies denied that the agreement was improper, while a Google representative claimed that Pichai had not personally signed off on it. Google will try to have the case dismissed next week.