Stephanopoulos Gave Clintons $75K

CHEAT SHEET
George Stephanopoulos has revealed that he gave the Clinton Foundation $25,000 in 2012, 2013 and 2014—while continuing to report on the Clintons, their foundation, and related fields. The ABC News chief anchor also did not disclose those donations last month while interviewing the author of Clinton Cash, a book critical of the foundation’s disclosure issues. “I made charitable donations to the foundation in support of the work they’re doing on global AIDS prevention and deforestation, causes I care about deeply,” he said in a statement. “I thought that my contributions were a matter of public record. However, in hindsight, I should have taken the extra step of personally disclosing my donations to my employer and to the viewers on air during the recent news stories about the foundation. I apologize.” ABC News is standing behind the anchor, who, they say, made an “honest mistake.”