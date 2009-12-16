Stephen Colbert Takes on Joe Lieberman
Haven't politicians learned? If they're gonna flip-flop, they're gonna get skewered by late-night comics. Stephen Colbert didn't miss the chance to expose Joe "hermaph-Republican" Lieberman's schizophrenic health-care views—or, "Joe-mentia." (Classic.) Clip above; full episode here.
