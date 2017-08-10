Stephen Colbert ‘Can’t Believe’ He Actually Booked Scaramucci

The Mooch is coming to The Late Show and Stephen Colbert could not be more excited.

“We joke around here a lot about exclusives,” the host said from his desk Wednesday night, admitting that often enough “it’s not really an exclusive interview.”

“I have an announcement right now of an actual exclusive interview that we’re going to have Monday,” Colbert continued. “Everybody wants this fella. Everybody wants him, nobody got him, but us. On Monday, I will be sitting down here, talking for the first time since he left the White House—Anthony Scaramucci will be sitting right there.”

“The Mooch!” he exclaimed. “I can’t believe it! We got the Mooch. We set out a Mooch trap.” Previewing the interview, Colbert said he plans to ask Scaramucci what it’s like inside the Trump White House and “how loyal he feels the president is now” after he cut him loose just 10 days into the job as communications director.

“We’ll do some front stabbing, it will be a lot of fun,” he joked. “Anyway, Mooch, I’ll see you Monday. It will be a lot of fun.”

For a little insight into where Scaramucci’s head is at right now, one need only look at his Twitter feed, where he went on the attack against The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza on Wednesday afternoon. Despite the fact that Lizza has claimed Scaramucci’s profanity-laced comments were fair game, he maintains to this day that the reporter taped the call without his permission.