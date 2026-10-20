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Stephen Miller Goes Off the Rails as He Eyes More Power

The performative rant came after rumors about the future of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller speaks, as he takes part in a joint announcement of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on a whistleblower program encouraging the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

By Farrah Tomazin

Stephen Miller has delivered a wild Oval Office tirade about America being “pilloried and plundered” as speculation swirls that he could be in the running to become Donald Trump’s next chief of staff.

Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff who has helped drive Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, painted a dystopian picture of the nation being looted by fraudulent immigrants and Democrats, warning that the country needed Trump to save it from rampant wrongdoing.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller speaks, as he takes part in a joint announcement of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on a whistleblower program encouraging the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller speaks, as he takes part in a joint announcement of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on a whistleblower program encouraging the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“President Trump is the one leader in American history who stood up and said, ‘This isn’t going to happen anymore! We’re going to protect our taxpayers. We’re going to protect our citizens. The looting will stop. The pillaging will stop. The robbing will stop,” an animated Miller said on Tuesday.

“And I, as a citizen—not just as a staffer, but as a citizen—am endlessly grateful to this president for having the courage to do what no American president has ever done before. Thank you, sir!”

US President Donald Trump speaks, flanked by Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Andrew Ferguson and Conservative online influencer Nick Shirley, as he makes a joint appearance with Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office to announce a whistleblower program to encourage the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump announces a whistleblower program to encourage the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The performative rant came as Trump and Vice President JD Vance unveiled a new $25 million whistleblower initiative offering financial rewards to people who report suspected fraud involving government programs.

But it also signals Trump’s inner circle jockeying over who will be at the top of his orbit after a potentially bruising midterm election next month.

Rumors about the future of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles erupted last week after reports that Trump had sounded out allies about alternatives.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles during a Bilateral Lunch with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday April 24, 2025.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles during a Bilateral Lunch with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday April 24, 2025.

The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Miller was floated as a possible successor if Trump replaces her, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff, Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and even New York Yankees president Randy Levine.

Trump, however, publicly insisted Wiles has his “complete confidence” and the reports were “fake news,” while First Lady Melania Trump gave Wiles a prominent role on Monday, co-leading a new White House women’s health task force.

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Tuesday’s announcement nonetheless gave Miller another chance to advance the administration’s central political message: that outsiders threaten America and only Trump can rescue it.

Under the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, tipsters can receive up to $30,000 if their information leads to a fraud conviction or significant federal enforcement action. The Justice Department will administer the program, and the Treasury Department will commit $25 million to fund it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Conservative influencer Nick Shirley films protestors demonstrating against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests on October 22, 2025 in New York City. Federal agents arrested nine individuals during an operation on Manhattan's Canal Street on Tuesday, targeting undocumented immigrants potentially linked to illegal street vending, according to officials and a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Conservative influencer Nick Shirley films protestors demonstrating against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests on October 22, 2025 in New York City. Federal agents arrested nine individuals during an operation on Manhattan's Canal Street on Tuesday, targeting undocumented immigrants potentially linked to illegal street vending, according to officials and a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Adam Gray/Getty Images

The administration has already embraced conservative influencer Nick Shirley, whose videos alleging fraud at Minnesota childcare centers helped trigger investigations.

One woman featured in the videos later pleaded guilty to fraud, though the broader allegations drew scrutiny over whether the centers operated as claimed.

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials attend the funeral service for late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 28, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
AMERICA FIRST?

Vance Blows Open Split as Trump’s Approval Plummets

Farrah Tomazin

But Trump’s new whistleblower program raised questions, particularly as Trump said he would personally control the purse strings and decide on who deserved the rewards.

“I will be the arbitrator of all of these decisions,” he declared on Tuesday.

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Farrah Tomazin
Farrah TomazinPolitical Correspondent

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