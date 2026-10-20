 Skip to main content
MIDTERM RECKONING

Stephen Miller Hit With Ominous Warning Ahead of Midterms

Democrats have promised to haul the Trump adviser before Congress if they take the majority in November.

US Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks next to a poster depicting US President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller during a forum in September.

Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

By Christopher Buchanan

Stephen Miller is being put on notice ahead of midterms as Democrats pitch donors on plans to investigate members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking campaign cash by promising to haul Trump’s deputy chief of staff and other insiders before Congress if they win back the House, while vowing to investigate the Trump family’s crypto ventures, the handling of the Epstein files and the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency, according to the Washington Sun.

Play Video

In a series of emails to constituents this year, California House Rep. Robert Garcia—who is in line to become Chairman of the House Oversight Committee if Democrats win the majority—has implied that donations to his campaign will lead to investigations into Miller, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Pam Bondi, among others.

“I intend to hold every single member of the Trump Crime Family accountable for their blatant crimes and brazen corruption,” Garcia wrote in an October email. “Donald Trump is realizing that he’s facing the beginning of the end of his presidency.”

Stephen and Katie Miller

Miller, a driving force behind Trump’s hardline immigration agenda, is one of the administration’s most polarizing figures.

ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS

Other Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have also teased potential probes. The Washington Sun found 32 emails explicitly calling for investigations into Trump associates.

Rep. Ro Khanna, another influential member, was explicit about what he’d be looking for in a September fundraising effort: “Pedophiles, war criminals, and billionaires think they can keep running this country into the ground without consequences… They’re wrong.”

Ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia said that Democrats were going to push for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to come before the House Oversight Committee as part of its probe into the handling of Jeffrey Epstein files.

Rep. Robert Garcia has vowed to launch corruption investigations if the Democrats win back the House in November.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Some experts say that the fundraising rounds may toe the boundary of ethics violations, but considering that the Trump administration routinely circumvents campaign laws—including a $5,000 bribe for voters from the president himself only a couple of months ago—any effort to stop Democrats from making these big promises would likely fail.

It seems that voters have responded positively to the pledge to investigate. According to Federal Election Commission data, Garcia has been able to raise $3.3 million dollars this campaign cycle, with $2.5 million of that coming from individual contributions under $7,000.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (L) listens to US President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee on October 10, 2026. Trump is campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm election.
ICE ICE BABY

Insider Spills on ‘Terrifying’ Ice Maiden Replacement Rumor

Briana Charles

Voters’ eagerness to scrutinize the administration’s backroom dealings is no secret to Trump lackeys, who were reported by the Wall Street Journal to have started looking for lawyers in the case that Democrats flip either chamber of Congress.

Trump himself has forecasted doom if Democrats manage to win big.

“I’m going to be impeached. They’re going to impeach me. They have no idea why,” Trump said at a rally in Myrtle Beach in August.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW