Stephen Miller Hit With Ominous Warning Ahead of Midterms
Democrats have promised to haul the Trump adviser before Congress if they take the majority in November.
Stephen Miller is being put on notice ahead of midterms as Democrats pitch donors on plans to investigate members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking campaign cash by promising to haul Trump’s deputy chief of staff and other insiders before Congress if they win back the House, while vowing to investigate the Trump family’s crypto ventures, the handling of the Epstein files and the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency, according to the Washington Sun.
In a series of emails to constituents this year, California House Rep. Robert Garcia—who is in line to become Chairman of the House Oversight Committee if Democrats win the majority—has implied that donations to his campaign will lead to investigations into Miller, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Pam Bondi, among others.
“I intend to hold every single member of the Trump Crime Family accountable for their blatant crimes and brazen corruption,” Garcia wrote in an October email. “Donald Trump is realizing that he’s facing the beginning of the end of his presidency.”
Other Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have also teased potential probes. The Washington Sun found 32 emails explicitly calling for investigations into Trump associates.
Rep. Ro Khanna, another influential member, was explicit about what he’d be looking for in a September fundraising effort: “Pedophiles, war criminals, and billionaires think they can keep running this country into the ground without consequences… They’re wrong.”
Some experts say that the fundraising rounds may toe the boundary of ethics violations, but considering that the Trump administration routinely circumvents campaign laws—including a $5,000 bribe for voters from the president himself only a couple of months ago—any effort to stop Democrats from making these big promises would likely fail.
It seems that voters have responded positively to the pledge to investigate. According to Federal Election Commission data, Garcia has been able to raise $3.3 million dollars this campaign cycle, with $2.5 million of that coming from individual contributions under $7,000.
Voters’ eagerness to scrutinize the administration’s backroom dealings is no secret to Trump lackeys, who were reported by the Wall Street Journal to have started looking for lawyers in the case that Democrats flip either chamber of Congress.
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Trump himself has forecasted doom if Democrats manage to win big.
“I’m going to be impeached. They’re going to impeach me. They have no idea why,” Trump said at a rally in Myrtle Beach in August.
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