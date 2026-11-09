OUT OF THE PARK Stephen Miller Hit With Wild Theory About Family’s Photoshoot Katie Miller’s attempted comeback has revealed another insecurity. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Stephen and Katie Miller’s family photoshoot on Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, D.C. has attracted scrutiny about how and when it was taken.

Katie Miller shared a photo of her husband and their children on Theodore Roosevelt Island after senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed told ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl that the new White House chief of staff is a “broken man” who has stoked “fear and vitriol” among Americans.

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“Stephen has contributed far more to America at 41 than Abdul El-Sayed will in a lifetime,” Katie Miller captioned the picture.

Katie Miller announced that she would end her podcast after her husband was promoted to White House chief of staff. Katie Miller/X

El-Sayed chose not to respond to Katie’s clap back, but reporter Brian Beutler raised questions about the seemingly impromptu shot in a post on the Politix Substack.

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“The Millers are complete paranoiacs (in part due to consciousness of guilt),” Beutner wrote in a post. “So it raises the question of whether they had security clear a public park in order to take family photos?”

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The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

According to a Vanity Fair profile from 2020, former classmates of Katie Miller said her relationship with the vindictive Stephen Miller did not come as a shock. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS

According to the National Park Service, the small island in the Potomac River receives over 160,000 visitors each year, making the absence of other sightseers slightly suspicious.

The Millers have previously sounded the alarm on allegedly “terroristic” threats against their family.

Katie Miller told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell that she chose not to vote in her home state of Virginia, citing safety fears despite railing against MAGA moms who chose to sit out the election.

“I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up,” she said.

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Katie Miller told Fox News in November 2025 that messages written in chalk outside of their house, including “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy” and “DEI enriches all,” amounted to serious “threats” against their family. The couple would eventually move to military housing in the D.C. area for additional security.

However, a police report obtained by Zeteo appeared to contradict Miller’s claims.

“The messages were non-threatening and alluded to political issues such as immigration, transgender rights, DEI, and white supremacy,” the police report read.

Some political commentators have suggested that Miller's appointment to chief of staff signals a hardline stance with the administration's prior policies. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In the wake of a historic midterm loss, Katie has shifted her attention to the potential investigations and prosecutions of Trump staffers and administration officials.

“When Democrats say they are going to prosecute and go after junior Trump staffers, we should believe them,” she wrote in a post after Sen. Brian Schatz told the Washington Sun that the Democrats planned to prosecute individuals on all levels of the Trump administration.

Rep. Robert Garcia has promised to pursue investigations into Trump officials, including Miller. Oversight Dems/X

Notably, Rep. Robert Garcia, who is set to become chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced in a statement that Miller would be investigated for his role in the aggressive immigration enforcement that led to the death of two American citizens in Minnesota earlier this year.

“Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families,” Garcia wrote. “Oversight Democrats will continue to investigate Miller for his misconduct, and we will fight against his hateful policies in Congress and the courts. Stephen Miller should lawyer up,”

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