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MILLER MELTDOWN

Stephen Miller Sics DOJ on Trump Foe With Vile Threat

The White House chief of staff is making a show of his war on Democratic investigations.

By Kishor Napier-Raman

Stephen Miller is cheering on the Justice Department’s extraordinary threat of legal sanctions against Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she promised to look into possible corruption within the Trump administration.

Aaron Reitz, a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, shared on X a letter written to Warren demanding her office preserve documents and communications. He accused the senator of aiming to “weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”

“In sum, you appear eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump’s private associates,” Reitz wrote, in a tasteless reference to Warren’s past claims of Native American ancestry, the subject of numerous taunts from President Donald Trump and his allies.

Reitz’s letter cited two federal criminal statutes, 18 U.S.C. § 241 and § 242, which are typically used to prosecute civil rights violations, often involving misconduct or hate-based conspiracies. While the letter did not explicitly state that Warren is under investigation, the senator was warned that failure to preserve documents “may result in sanctions . . . or other penalties, and may carry significant legal consequences.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee from January.

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Miller reposted Reitz’s letter just minutes after it was published, citing the two criminal statutes in a show of support.

The newly installed White House chief of staff, 41, has vowed to take a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they take control of Congress in January.

Last week, Warren told Margaret Brennan on CBS’ Face the Nation that as incoming Senate Banking Committee Chair, she planned to launch investigations into big tech CEOs and Wall Street executives who may have broken the law, in an interview cited by Reitz.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, the chief federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, the chief federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas.

X

The prosecutor also took issue with a planned probe launched by Warren and two other Democrats into Trump’s top fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke. They allege that O’Rourke, who the president has nicknamed “the Princess of Darkness,” had raised $800 million for Trump’s pet projects including the White House ballroom in a manner that “reeks of potential corruption.”

Warren’s two Democratic colleagues, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Robert Garcia, had also received similar letters from Reitz and White House counsel Will Scharf.

Last week, Garcia, who is expected to become chair of the House Oversight Committee from January, told NPR that Democrats would stand up to threats of lawfare.

“We’re not going to be deterred, and we’re certainly not going to be intimidated by Donald Trump or anyone in the administration,” he said.

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Kishor Napier-Raman
Kishor Napier-RamanBreaking News Reporter

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