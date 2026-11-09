MILLER’S MOMENT Stephen Miller’s Cousin Dishes on Family’s MAGA Divide Blood does not run thicker than MAGA. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stephen Miller’s relative has shed light on the family dynamics of the new White House chief of staff.

Alisa Kasmer, Miller’s first cousin who has publicly disavowed him and his hardline immigration policies, opened up about Miller’s estrangement from his extended family in a Threads post late Sunday.

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Kasmer was tagged in a Threads post that read: “Do you think Stephen Miller’s parents are proud of him? Mom is a social worker, and Dad is a lawyer, he was brought up Jewish. Just wondering?”

Alisa Kasmer posted these family photos of her and her cousin, Stephen Miller, on Facebook when she first spoke about him in July 2025. Alisa Kasmer / Facebook

The California resident, who first spoke out against Miller in July 2025, said Miller’s extended family on both parents’ sides are estranged from the Trump appointee.

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“While my family cut ties with his parents and siblings some years ago now, the last we knew, and still believe to be true, they are incredibly proud and supportive of him. His extended family on both sides are definitely not!”

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Before that, Kasmer has some choice words for Miller. “At this point I’m just hoping I get VIP family seating at the new Nuremberg trials,” she wrote, referring to the international criminal trials held against Nazi Germany by France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Stephen Miller's cousin clarified on where he stands with his family. Screenshot/Threads/Screenshot/Threads

Kasmer first condemned her first cousin in a lengthy Facebook post in July 2025, just as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were carrying out hotly contested raids in Los Angeles, where she lives.

Kasmer, who described herself as Miller’s cousin on his dad’s side, recalled growing up with and babysitting an “awkward, funny, needy middle child who loved to chase attention” but was “always the sweetest with the littlest family members.” She described him as “young, conservative, maybe misguided, but lovable and harmless.”

“I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil,” Kasmer wrote. “I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”

Stephen Miller has been a loyal adviser to Donald Trump for nearly a decade. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Miller has also been the subject of more than a dozen other critical posts on Facebook and X by Dr. David S. Glosser, a retired neuropsychologist in Pennsylvania and the brother of Miller’s mother.

In 2018, Glosser also penned a scathing diatribe for Politico magazine where he was described as an “immigration hypocrite.”

Like Kasmer, Miller’s uncle—who is related to him on his mother’s side—underscored the irony of a descendant of immigrants crafting anti-immigrant policies.

“I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, an educated man who is well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life in this country,” Glosser wrote.

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Trump announced that he was promoting Miller after he suffered sweeping losses in the midterm elections on Tuesday, which were widely regarded as a referendum on the 80-year-old president.

He later conceded on 60 Minutes that many Americans did not receive his hostile immigration crackdown well, which likely contributed to his losses last week. Miller drove the crackdown.

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