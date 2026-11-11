MILLER'S MOMENT Stephen Miller’s Scorned Pal Predicts Brutal End to His Rise “I think this is kind of the end of Stephen Miller’s story.” Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Stephen Miller’s promotion to White House chief of staff marks the beginning of the end of his political career, his former pal has predicted.

Jason Islas, who came forward in 2017 with his account of how Miller ended their childhood friendship because of his Hispanic heritage, told the Daily Beast that he sees Miller as simply a caretaker to see a dying administration through its final days.

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“I think the administration’s in hospice, and Miller’s been appointed the nurse,” Islas said.

Once the administration is over, Islas predicts, Miller’s career will die with it.

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Trump announced that Miller would replace Susie Wiles after Republicans suffered sweeping losses in the midterm elections. The president later acknowledged on 60 Minutes that his immigration crackdown, which Miller helped drive, had gone over poorly with many Americans.

Jason Islas has spoken out publicly against Miller, his childhood best friend. Screenshot/Instagram/Screenshot/Instagram

Islas, who works in communications, said Miller was one of his closest friends while growing up in Santa Monica.

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But their friendship fell apart when they entered high school, and according to Islas, Miller started embracing white nationalist ideals. He said he was hurt at the time, but these days it “really doesn’t bother me, given what seems to attract his loyalty.”

“I wouldn’t want that prize, if you can call it that,” he said.

Islas recalled his childhood friend’s unwavering fixation on certain ideas and characters, including his famous obsession with Star Trek’s Captain Kirk. Three decades later, Islas sees that same single-mindedness in Miller’s loyalty to Trump, which he believes got him the job.

“Famously he was he was an advocate for a President Trump back when everybody else thought the idea was comical, right?” Islas said, “And I don’t think he wavered, and I think ultimately I think he still doesn’t waver, right? I think that’s his main credential for being chief of staff right now.”

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An old classmate brought up some bad memories for Miller. Screenshot//Miller

The California native is one of several ghosts from Miller’s past speaking out against the Trump appointee.

Last week, another former classmate of Miller’s resurfaced an embarrassing high school memory in an X post.

On Election Day, Miller made a desperate plea to Americans to “VOTE” as Republicans faced major losses at the polls.

The following day, former professional baseball player Cody Decker, who attended Santa Monica High School with Miller, responded.

“Does this vote remind you of high school when you were ripped off stage at the Greek?” he asked, referring to a high school campaign speech Miller delivered while running for class office. “I guess that was now your second most embarrassing Election Day.”

In 2017, Decker claimed in an X post that Miller was booed off the stage by “over 4,000 students” while giving an address during his high school presidential campaign.

“I was one of them!” Decker proudly declared.

Cynthia Santiago, a presidential contender at Santa Monica High who later defeated Miller, also reinforced Islas’ claims about Miller’s discrimination tactics in a 2025 interview with the Daily Beast.

Cynthia Santiago (left) was voted class president in June 2002, after an election which Miller tried to disrupt. Courtesy of Cynthia Santiago

Santiago said she recalled him speaking dismissively in class about diversity, affirmative action, welfare, non-English speakers, and anyone else who did not completely assimilate to his notion of being an “American,” all of it seemingly derived from right-wing writings.

None of that stood in the way of Miller, whom the White House did not make available for comment, and his ascension to power.

But Islas maintains the belief that his old classmate’s victory will be short-lived.

“I think this is kind of the end of Stephen Miller’s story,” he said.

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