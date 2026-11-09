DESPERATE GAMBIT Stephen Miller’s Secret Texts Reveal Bizarre ‘White Boy’ Plot Elon Musk’s baby mama has leaked the new White House chief of staff’s messages. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard, Reuters

Stephen Miller allegedly hatched a bizarre last-minute plot to rally “white boys” ahead of the 2024 election.

Ashley St. Clair, Elon Musk’s baby mama and a former MAGA influencer, exposed the purported scheme by posting a series of private Signal messages on Threads that she claims were sent by Trump’s new White House chief of staff.

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The messages, sent by a contact saved as “S M,” appear to lay out a strategy to get conservative women to pressure white men into voting.

“Honestly, we need to get like conservative women all over X tomorrow to post videos telling the white boys to step the f*** up,” the contact writes.

Ashley St. Clair posted screenshots of texts Stephen Miller sent her ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Ashley St. Clair, Threads

“Ask people to call 10 white guys they know tonight and report back,” before pitching two bizarre slogans.

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“White boy November,” the contact writes, before adding, “The Kens strike back.”

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The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The alleged scheme echoed President Donald Trump’s efforts ahead of the 2024 presidential election to get support from podcast bros and empathize with young men’s anxieties.

Trump and Vance have courted "dude" influencers and podcasters to reach young male voters. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

But their support appears to have wavered. Young men shifted further to the left than any other demographic group in the 2026 midterms.

St. Clair, once a vocal supporter of Trump, also has walked back some of her previously held views this year, denouncing the president and the MAGA movement following an ugly custody battle with Musk.

In July, St. Clair told The Daily Beast podcast that the “general dynamics of everything” turned her off from Trump.

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“I watched the vast amounts of money that they made off of Facebook, off of this content, off of outrage and fear porn,” she told host Joanna Coles. “That was really disheartening, that they would take money from various organizations, and they had no idea where the money was coming from.”

She has also blasted the MAGA movement for its treatment of women.

Susie Wiles was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

“It [the MAGA movement] is a cult, and what you have to understand is, in any abusive relationship, right?” she told The Bulwark podcast in March. “Your access to other people, you’re very isolated.”

Following last week’s midterm wipeout, Trump replaced Susie Wiles with Miller as his new White House chief of staff.

Ashley St. Clair is featured in Alex Gibney's documentary "Musk". Yves Herman/Yves Herman, Reuters

Miller has been the architect of Trump’s deportation strategy, including the first Trump administration’s family separation policy, and the so-called “Muslim travel ban.

Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, is a conservative podcaster and provocateur. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill, Getty Images

“Stephen Miller is a Trump OG, someone who has been with the President since the very beginning,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said.

“There is no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen, and he will help the Administration deliver on monumental victories for the rest of this historic second term.”

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