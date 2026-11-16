MILL HIM WITH KINDNESS Stephen Miller’s Surprise New ‘Bestie’ Revealed The two men were once rivals. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Stephen Miller has an unlikely new “bestie.”

President Trump’s newly appointed chief of staff is the architect of the 80-year-old’s hardline immigration and deportation agenda. That agenda has strong buy-in from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, despite the two men clashing earlier in their political careers. However, under Trump, it’s not just in policy terms that the pair have become close.

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The Wall Street Journal reports that the two men have often been seen hanging out in Miller’s West Wing office and have held family gatherings together. Rubio even sought Miller’s counsel during Joe Biden’s presidency over the wording of a speech.

Miller replaced Susie Wiles as chief of staff after the midterms. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“It’s certainly not something a lot of people would have predicted,” Rubio said of their friendship in conversation with the Journal. “If you live long enough, interesting things happen.”

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“Our wives joke about you’ve got to be careful not to let Marco and Stephen be together too much because they’re going to come up with some wild idea. We motivate each other,” Miller said from his office.

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Rubio and Miller have been front and center in shaping some of Trump’s highest-profile foreign policy ventures, including the strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, and Trump’s thirst for Greenland.

The men’s wives, Katie Miller and Jeanette Rubio, are also reported to speak often. Katie has described Miller and Rubio as “besties.”

They have teamed up on several foreign-policy-related issues. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

After the attack on Venezuela, she handed them each bags containing gray Nike tracksuits that matched the ones worn by the country’s captured autocrat, Nicolas Maduro. Rubio was later spotted wearing his on board Air Force One.

“Wow, look at these guys getting along,” Trump said in his first term after seeing them talking, a source told the Journal.

Katie Miller gave them both tracksuits. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

It is a stark contrast to the two men’s earlier time in Washington, D.C., when Rubio was a young Senator from Florida and Miller an aide to Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

Miller is reported by the Journal to have pushed hard for negative coverage of Rubio. “Really important that you got the Rubio hit in there,” Miller said in an email to Breitbart News in 2015. Miller had been trying to prevent immigration reform that Rubio was pushing. The emails were made public four years later.

Their wives often speak, according to the Journal. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Miller was also said to have called Rubio dishonest to the point that it was “pathological” and said he was “an extremist who wants unlimited immigration.”

It meant that when Miller hosted an event for the launch of Rubio’s book in 2023 and described him as “my good friend, principled conservative leader, beloved senator from Florida,” some staff were stunned.

Rubio’s commitment to Miller’s immigration crackdown has, however, at times irked some business leaders in Florida, who have said it has made hiring people difficult and messed with their operations.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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