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IN THE GUTTER

Stephen Miller’s Wife Melts Down Over Wild Sex Romp Claim

Katie Miller was not impressed by the accusation.

Katie Miller

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

By William Vaillancourt

Katie Miller has melted down in a furious online denial of a “slanderous” sexual rumor about her and Steve Bannon.

Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, was the target of the baseless claim by anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson in an exchange Thursday about the Texas Senate race.

In response to a clip of Democratic candidate James Talarico pointing out Elon Musk’s heavy hand in donating to GOP candidates like Paxton, Miller posted a photo of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, writing, “This is the guy bankrolling Talarico.”

Among those in the comments circulating the rumor, Wilson replied: “You felt the gravid flesh of Steve Bannon in the thoes of passion. Opinion invalid.” Wilson appeared to be saying in the “throes” of passion.

Bannon was Trump's White House strategist early in his first term.

Bannon was Trump's White House strategist early in his first term.

Anna Rose Layden/REUTERS

Within the hour, Miller fired back.

“This is bulls--t and slanderous. Steve and I met once at a Trump event years ago with thousands of people,” Miller, 35, wrote of the 72-year-old former Trump White House adviser. “The support-all-women leftists love to spread lies and denigrate women.”

Miller suggested legal action may be on the table.

Miller suggested legal action may be on the table.

X/KatieMiller

Wilson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast about his rationale for the post, and whether it was based on anything besides rumor.

The Millers married in 2020, and have four children.

The Millers married in 2020, and have four children.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Miller and Bannon have never been romantically linked.

Before she was with Stephen Miller, Katie was reportedly in a relationship with Democratic former congressman Eric Swalwell while she was a congressional intern. Swalwell, who ran for California governor this year, ended his campaign and resigned his seat after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. He denied the allegations.

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Katie was an adviser to the so-called Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk last year. She was reportedly on Musk’s payroll, despite her status as a special government employee. She left the role when he did in May, with reported plans to work for him. The pair reportedly spent a lot of time together, even outside of work hours, however husband, Stephen, has since clashed with the world’s richest man.

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A representative for Katie Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Wilson’s post and about what her earlier post of Hoffman was meant to show.

The Daily Beast has also contacted Bannon’s podcast, War Room, for comment.

The Millers, who got married in 2020, have four children.

Bannon has been married three times. He had a daughter during his first marriage and twin daughters during his second. He and his third wife divorced in 2009.

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William Vaillancourt
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