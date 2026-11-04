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UNDER SIEGE

MAGA Cooks Up New Phony Doomsday Scenario After Midterm Massacre

Conservative pundits are already using one of their favorite bogeymen to stoke fears of a national emergency.

By Annabella Rosciglione

MAGA pundits are already reverting to their old scare tactics and talking points just hours after Republicans faced widespread losses in the midterm elections.

Steve Bannon, the architect behind President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, has declared, without providing evidence, that migrants are already traveling in droves to try to cross the southern border.

“They’ve already got caravans coming up. They’re all excited down in Central America that the gates are opening again,” Bannon proclaimed on his War Room show.

Texas

Migrants will soon be pouring into Texas, according to Bannon.

War Room/Real America's Voice

Guest Todd Bensman of the right-wing Heritage Foundation agreed and proclaimed that Texas, soon to be under the leadership of Democratic Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, will remove any type of border security.

While the Trump administration had been asserting that the southern border was entirely closed for the last two years, Bensman now claims that “the border is quiet, but it’s not dead. There are still lots of runners coming across.”

Bensman then declared that Trump will need to send in the military to fortify the border.

Gina

Hinojosa beat Gov. Greg Abbott by more than half a million votes.

Mike Segar/REUTERS

“There are about 4,000 Texas National Guard down there. They’ll probably all be pulled, maybe the Trump administration will have to nationalize them…or just replace them with regular army,” he claimed.

He asserted that Hinojosa’s policies would put “Texas, with its long complex border with lots of nooks and crannies, right alongside California and New Mexico where they won’t let state police go anywhere near the border.”

“So the Trump administration should, right about now, start planning to lose all of that backup,” Bensman said.

Bannon agreed, saying: “Things have to be done immediately.”

Bannon

Despite claiming the U.S. would soon be under invasion from migrants, Bannon was on his phone for much of the interview.

War Room/Real America's Voice

For years, MAGA was obsessed with migrant caravans throughout former President Joe Biden’s presidency.

They used the talking point to portray the U.S. as being “invaded” at the southern border in an effort to mobilize voters. Conservative media also plays into the narrative that those trying to cross the border are heavily dominated by violent criminals, including gang members.

Trump has also played into that narrative, writing in his first term that caravans were filled with “Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners...mixed in.”

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Annabella Rosciglione
Annabella RosciglioneReporter

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