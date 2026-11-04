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MAN TROUBLE

Steve Bannon Stunned by Trump’s MAGA Disaster Among Men

Trump’s former chief strategist struggled to believe the devastating midterm exit polls.

By Tom Latchem

Steve Bannon was left speechless as devastating election-night polling exposed the collapse of Donald Trump’s once massive support among male voters.

The 72-year-old former White House chief strategist, who helped mastermind Trump’s 2016 election victory, has remained one of the president’s most influential MAGA supporters through his War Room podcast.

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But Tuesday’s midterm elections delivered a crushing setback for Republicans, with Democrats winning both chambers of Congress—aided by a major shift in voting from American males who once backed Trump.

“That can’t be right,” Bannon said quietly during an election-night broadcast on Real America’s Voice after being told figures suggested Republicans were barely ahead among men.

US President Donald Trump (L) and his then Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon in 2017.

Bannon served as an adviser during Trump's first term and is now watching as his MAGA coalition falls apart.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The data, attributed to NBC News exit polling, suggested male voters were splitting 49 percent Republican to 48 percent Democratic, after Trump won men by 12 in 2024.

Bannon was seemingly left with no choice but to acknowledge the potential implications of those numbers. “That’s a massive problem. That will roll through and have consequences,” he said.

The figures, if correct, represent an extraordinary reversal from Trump’s 2024 election victory over Kamala Harris. The president secured 55 percent of male voters, compared with Harris’s 43 percent, according to that year’s exit polling.

The warning was supported by the broader election-night picture. The GOP’s advantage among men had shrunk to just 1 percentage point, according to an analysis of the exit polls by the Wall Street Journal.

Three weeks before the election, Bannon had told CBS News that Republicans could not afford to surrender their congressional majority. He argued Democratic control would expose Trump and senior administration officials to investigations and potentially impeachment proceedings.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming Oversight Committee chair, has already suggested Bannon's worst fears of subpoenas and investigations are about to come true.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

And in an interview published Sunday in the Financial Times, Bannon predicted that an electoral defeat would ignite a Republican “civil war” between the MAGA movement and more traditional party figures.

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Tuesday’s elections left Democrats in control of both the House and Senate, with the power to investigate Trump’s administration during the final two years of his presidency.

The reaction from Democrats—such as incoming Oversight Committee chair Robert Garcia, who warned administration figures to “lawyer up”—will have done little to allay Bannon’s fears.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Republican National Committee for comment.

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Tom Latchem
Tom LatchemLead Global Correspondent

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