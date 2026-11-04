EXTREME DEDICATION Steve Kornacki Burns Out Live on Stream in Blue Wave Marathon The cult pollster had been broadcasting live all election night.

NBC election guru Steve Kornacki was forced to take a time-out for exhaustion during a marathon 10-hour live election broadcast.

The 47-year-old analyst had been breaking down election results live from across the U.S. for more than 10 hours when the camera panned to him looking visibly exhausted.

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Kornacki, looking pale, appeared to talk to a producer off-screen before announcing: “Folks, we’re going to keep it on. I am going to take one more break.”

Kornacki wrote in a Wednesday analysis that Sherrill's victory proves Trump's gains in New Jersey in 2024 don't translate to non-Trump Republicans. NBC News

“I just need to take about five minutes here, but I’ll be right back,” he said, stepping away as the screen cut to live election data and the studio, with his famous Big Board standing empty.

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Kornacki was instead sent to rest, reassuring voters a short time later in a post on X that he was doing fine.

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“I was sure 13 hours would be fine but things caught up to me in a hurry at hour 10. I can’t say thanks enough to all of you. What a ride and I think we did make livestream history. Sorry for the abrupt ending!” he posted.

Kornacki began broadcasting at 5:00 p.m. and eventually had to call it quits at about 3:00 a.m., 10 hours into the planned 13-hour broadcast, as the Democrats swept to an historic win.

Kornacki has built a cult following with his caffeine-fueled election livestreams, unpacking results and interacting with viewers as he dissects the data. Fans even cheer his infrequent toilet and coffee breaks.

According to NBC, the famous “Kornacki Cam” livestreams attracted 41 million livestream starts across 22 nights of primary election analysis this year.

In an interview with Axios, he said he rarely eats before livestream marathons, subsisting on coffee alone.

“Once you start doing it, the adrenaline of new results, new material, new information constantly coming in, it carries you,” he told the outlet.

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