Cops: He Threw His Baby Against a Wall—Four Times
‘HUG YOUR BABY’
A Florida man has been charged with murdering his 2-month-old daughter by hurling her against a wall “four or five times... with a great amount of force” and then dropping her on her head, according to authorities. Steven Strahm, 28, was arrested after the December incident and allegedly confessed. Initially charged with child abuse, the charges were upgraded because baby Scarlet, who had bleeding on both sides of her brain, died in January. Scarlet’s family told local TV station News4Jax they had no warning that Strahm would turn violent, and the victim’s mom shared a heart-breaking message for other parents: “Hug your baby for me tonight.”