CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Stocks Tumble Over Coronavirus Fears Despite Fed Intervention
IN THE RED
Read it at Wall Street Journal
Markets slid further on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping nearly 3,000 points. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Dow’s 2,997 point drop represented a 12.9 percent slide. The S&P 500 similarly fell 12 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite also fell 12.32 percent—reportedly one of its sharpest drops on record. All three indexes are now in bear-market territory. This comes after the Federal Reserve unveiled a number of moves to calm the markets—including a benchmark interest rate cut to near zero, cutting the rate charged to banks for short-term emergency loans, and the purchase of $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.