Stolen 58-Foot Ohio Bridge Finally Found Safe and Sound
An Ohio man, 63-year-old David Bramley, is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a bridge in Akron. The stolen bridge had previously been installed at Akron’s Middlebury Run Park, but was removed and stored nearby in a field due to wetland restoration work. The bridge was found on Friday afternoon, over a month after it went missing, as police officers conducted a search through the county. Police say Bramley had paid a trucking company for a crane that helped transport the bridge from the field to his property. Officials are now working to return the bridge to Akron.