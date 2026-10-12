SHOP TALK Store Responds to Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Pretty Woman’ Accusation The Brooklyn shop she slammed says the item she wanted was never for sale. NBC/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty

A Brooklyn novelty store has responded to claims by singer Kelly Clarkson that she was treated like the Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman.

On October 10th, via X, Clarkson, 44, posted that she visited Art of Play to look for a few items. “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote.

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She also said she felt judged based on whether she could afford the items. She claimed a staff member offered to help her find similar items. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” Clarkson wrote. “But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman.”

X post Kelly Clarkson x

In the 1990 film, a boutique salesperson won’t show Roberts’ character, Vivian, the pricier items, so she later returns carrying bags from other stores to tell her she made a “Big mistake. Big. Huge.”

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On Sunday, Art of Play responded to Clarkson’s post by explaining that the singer inquired about “Molly,” a unique singing and dancing bird automaton. Several weeks earlier, Art of Play posted a photo of Molly, a small yellow mechanical bird, in an Instagram post titled “Our favorite items not for sale.”

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In its statement, Art of Play said, “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale,” though it acknowledged that the negative experience Clarkson described would “resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.” The store said it greets everyone who walks in with an invitation to “pick things up and play,” adding that many customers “stay for hours.”

Kelly Clarkson in Vegas in 2025. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las

The shop’s statement added that it had been “attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store.” “It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity,” it wrote, before welcoming “all the curious folks who have discovered us amidst the drama.”

It ended with, “We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,’” referencing one of Clarkson’s hit songs.

Julia Roberts in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman.' Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with,” Clarkson hit back on X. She claimed that during her visit, she pointed to a “Singing Bird” price tag on the wall and asked if it was for sale, and a staffer “elevator eyed” her before condescendingly replying that it cost $15,000 and offering to find “something comparable.” “So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar,” she wrote as part of a lengthy post.

Clarkson said she loves small businesses and always supports them, “but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business.” She added, “I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

Kelly Clarkson claps back to Art of Play on Instagram stories. Kelly Clarkson Instagram

Her fans have since flooded the store’s social media pages, while some New York locals have defended the shop by sharing positive experiences there. The store reposted some of those experiences to its Instagram page.

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Clarkson and Art of Play for comment.

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