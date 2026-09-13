UNEXPECTED GUEST Strange Incident Draws Police to Kamala Harris’ Malibu Home An unidentified woman was stopped by police before reaching the former vice president’s $8 million home. Brendan McDermid/Brendan McDermid, Reuters

A trespasser was stopped by police at Kamala Harris’ Malibu property where she lives with her husband Doug Emhoff on Friday night. The unidentified woman was reprimanded by police before reaching the former vice president’s $8 million home. Harris and Emhoff were not home at the time of the incident, according to a spokesperson. “Last night, security personnel stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff’s property before the individual reached the home,” spokesperson Eduardo Negrón said. The woman had arrived to the property via Uber, and contacted the four-bedroom, six-bath home’s security. When told she couldn’t stay, the trespasser left but only to return again, prompting security to call the police. The woman left voluntarily when asked to by police, and wasn’t arrested. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the location. I’m directing my deputies to keep an eye on it,” Lt. Jason Duron of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the California Post. Harris’ Secret Service protection was revoked by President Donald Trump last year.

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