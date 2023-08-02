Striking Hollywood Writers Schedule First Talks With Studios Since Walkout
CUT TO THE CHASE
Hollywood writers and major studios have agreed to take part in talks Friday, the first such discussions scheduled to take place since the writers’ strike began in May over demands for better pay. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) wrote to its members Tuesday saying it had been contacted by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)—which represents studios, production companies, and streaming services—asking for the meeting this week. “We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information,” the email from the WGA negotiating committee wrote in its email. “As we’ve said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us.” It’s not clear if union leaders representing Hollywood actors, who also began striking this month, have similarly been invited to talk.