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PEELING BACK THE CURTAIN

Stunning ‘Musk’ Film Reveals He May Have More Secret Kids

The billionaire’s first wife alleges in the trailer that people in Elon Musk’s camp call his baby mamas “the breeders.”

By Josh Fiallo

An extended trailer for the documentary Musk claims those in the inner circle of the world’s richest man believe he has “many” secret kids—among other stunning revelations.

The new trailer alleges that Elon Musk likely has more secret love children in addition to the 14 children he is confirmed to have with women whom he allegedly refers to as “breeders” behind closed doors.

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“Somebody on Elon’s side referred to us as ‘the breeders,’” Musk’s first wife, Justine Musk, says in the trailer, which was released Thursday. “There’s 14 that are publicly known, but people around Elon believe that there’s many more.”

Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii, one of his 14 children, at the White House.

Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii, whom he had with Claire Elise Boucher, whose stage name is “Grimes.”

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Elon, 55, and Justine, 54, had six children together, including Nevada Alexander Musk, who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 weeks old. He has three children with Claire Elise Boucher, 38, who goes by the stage name “Grimes”; four with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, 40; and one with right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair, 28.

Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk

Four of Elon Musk’s children are with Shivon Zilis.

X/Shivon Zilis

St. Clair revealed in February 2025 that she had a son with Musk, who she claims offered her a one-time $15 million payment—plus monthly checks of $100,000 until the child turns 21—to keep his paternity a secret. St. Clair says she rejected the offer.

St. Clair announced last year that she had a child with Musk.

Ashley St. Clair, 28, is the youngest of Elon Musk’s known baby mamas.

Ashley St. Clair/X

A Musk representative did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Musk has raged about the upcoming documentary—directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney—that will hit theaters in October. The extended trailer highlighted Musk’s disgust, like a screenshot of Musk calling Gibney a “d---he” on X.

“D---hé,” Gibney responded.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the stage to speak alongside Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the stage to speak alongside Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Courtesy of TIFF

The extended trailer for “Musk” showed Elon Musk’s cringey moments while on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump in 2024.

Courtesy of TIFF

The trailer calls out Musk’s empty promises of colonizing Mars, alleged Tesla failures that led to an innocent woman’s death, his DOGE catastrophe, and a whistleblower who revealed a damning text he allegedly sent the night of the 2024 election, when he was by far President Donald Trump’s biggest donor.

The trailer lays out the blows to Musk as David Byrne’s original “Let Me Sell You a Dream” plays in the background.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. Trump is spending the weekend at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump had a spectacular falling out in the spring of 2025.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast chronicled Musk’s turbulent tenure leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and was the first to call out many of its absurd claims, including exposing that its claim to have cut $55 billion was off by more than $36 billion.

“The conflicts of interest are shocking,” Wired editor Katie Drummond says in the trailer.

Elon Musk, DOGE illustration
DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT INACCURACIES

DOGE Tries to Do Math Again and Makes $86B Mistake

Josh Fiallo

Musk appears set to explore his failures during his four months as a special government employee, which spectacularly collapsed in May 2025 as it became clear the president did not actually care about cutting the federal deficit. After all, his signature legislation, the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, was determined to add to the deficit, not reduce it.

The tech giant, worth $839 billion as of Thursday, by Forbes’ estimate, had a spectacular falling-out with Trump in the following weeks, culminating in him alleging on June 5 that the DOJ was refusing to release the Epstein files because Trump’s name was all over them.

Josh Fiallo
Josh FialloBreaking News Reporter

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