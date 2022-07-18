SUAVS Classic Sneakers Have Become My New My Every Day Shoes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With any outfit, the one piece that ties everything else together is the shoes. For formal wear, it's a lot easier to choose a nice pair without as much thought. However, for semi-formal or casual looks, choosing the right pair of shoes can be a nightmare. Especially with sneakers, it is getting increasingly difficult to choose a pair that are comfortable enough to wear every day and stylish enough to elevate the outfit. This all changed when I tried SUAVS Classic Sneakers.

SUAVS has a number of stylish footwear options including the Eddy Slides which I also absolutely love. However, the flagship product from the company is The Classic Sneaker. The Classic Sneaker is one of the cleanest, lightest and most comfortable pairs of shoes I have ever worn in my life. The shoe has a simple and fresh design that is similar to many other (pun-intended) classic sneakers. What sets the shoes apart is the material and construction.

SUAVS Classic Sneaker Buy at SUAVS $ 120

The shoes are made out of lightweight rubber, washable foam and 100% post-consumer recycled threads. The foam sole is light and comfortable on my foot and the micro towel material on it helps to wick away moisture on hot days. The sole is actually so effective at this that I have worn them several times without socks and felt completely comfortable and cool.

The recycled threads in the upper lining are designed in a mesh-like style that maximizes breathability and increases airflow. This mesh upper lining also means that the top of the shoe does not have heavy leather or cloth sides or structure to it. As a result, you have a lot more mobility inside the shoe. This also makes it way easier to slip on and off with ease. This is particularly useful to me who likes to tie my shoes once when I first try them on and then slip them on and off after that.

Another major advantage of the mesh lining is that because of its flexible style, there is never going to be massive creases in the toes near the front like there is with leather shoes. The Classic Sneakers don’t need to be broken in and will never look worn out once you’ve owned them for a while.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of the shoes however might simply be how good they look. The shoes work just as well with a t-shirt and jeans as they do with a button-down shirt and khakis. In fact, the shoes would even work well with a suit or pair of slacks. The sheer versatility of the sneakers differentiates them from nearly any other pair I’ve ever owned. Each pair of the Classic Sneakers is almost entirely white, so they will match nearly any color outfit you choose to wear. Additionally, the shoes come in three slight color variations so you can get a hint of Jet Black, Butter or Denim on the back of your sneakers depending on your personal preference.

