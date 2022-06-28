SUAVS’ Eddy Slide is The Most Comfortable Shoe You Will Ever Wear

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ll let you in on a secret right now, unless shoes are 100% the socially appropriate thing to wear, I’m going to walk around in flip-flops or slides. Whether it's a trip to the beach in the sun or a trip to the grocery store in the snow, I am very likely wearing slides either way. The unfortunate issue behind this is that for most of my life I have had flip-flops and slides that simply are not as comfortable as I want them to be. Whether it's due to the materials or the shape of the sole, finding a pair of slides that actually fit my foot and feel great is harder to come by than you might think. That was certainly the case at least until I found SUAVS.

The SUAVS Eddy Slide is without question the most comfortable pair of slides I have ever tried in my life. SUAVS is a footwear brand that has a number of popular shoes including the popular knit sneakers, The Zilkers. However, the hidden gem of the entire collection is the Eddy Slide which utilizes the best of the breathable fabrics that SUAVS is known for with a supportive yet comfortable construction.

SUAVS Eddy Slide Buy at SUAVS $ 68

The Eddy Slide is made with a 100% recycled post-consumer plastics that is woven into a digital knit that allows for an ultra-breathable feel on your feet as you wear them. Furthermore, the entire slide is made using exclusively sustainable materials, so if you are a more environmentally conscious shopper, rest easy grabbing yourself a pair of them.

It would be easy to list off the many great features the slides have including that they are completely safe to machine wash and can be laid flat against each other for easier packing, but the most important factor to me was simply how they felt. The Eddy Slide has a textured sole made of the same moisture-wicking recycled materials as well as a cushioned foam. When wearing the slides, I am telling you right now that the textured sole probably feels better than basically any other piece of footwear I have worn up to this point. At the same time, despite living in the swampy humidity of a New York summer, my feet were completely cool and comfortable. This in particular is pretty notable considering every hot day in the city feels like I’m walking through boiling molasses.

So many shoe brands sell their own pair of slides. Most of them simply have a logo plastered on the top and are made of some horrible plastic and rubber mix that sticks to your feet and really only work as a last resort footwear option. With the SUAV Eddy Slide, there is clear craftwork actually put into making them. It feels like the company put just as much time into crafting them as they did for any other pair of shoes it sells. Honestly though, just try them on and I doubt you’ll wear different slides ever again.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.