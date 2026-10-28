INTO THE LION’S DEN Michael Wolff’s ‘Howl’ Delivers Unprecedented Access to the Trump Administration’s Machinations Get a first-hand account of MAGA-world with Michael Wolff’s tell-all Substack. HOWL

Ever wonder what happens behind the Oval Office doors? Michael Wolff knows.

One of America’s most provocative and bestselling writers (with unparalleled access to President Trump’s White House and inner circle), Michael Wolff has brought his no-holds-barred perspective and insight to Substack with HOWL. This must-read publication delivers exclusive analysis that goes “Inside Trump’s Head,” as well as breaking news, commentary and reaction to every political grenade the president is throwing—often before he’s pulled the pin. Everybody who’s anybody talks to Michael Wolff, and now he’s bringing you into the conversation.

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For an expert take on power, media, and politics from the author of five New York Times bestsellers, including Fire and Fury, Siege and All or Nothing, subscribe to HOWL here and receive complete access to the newsletter archives.

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