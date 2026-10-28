 Skip to main content
INTO THE LION’S DEN

Michael Wolff’s ‘Howl’ Delivers Unprecedented Access to the Trump Administration’s Machinations

Get a first-hand account of MAGA-world with Michael Wolff’s tell-all Substack.

Michael Wolff Stands in front of an American Flag with a distinctive silhouette shadowed across him.

HOWL

By The Daily Beast

Ever wonder what happens behind the Oval Office doors? Michael Wolff knows.

One of America’s most provocative and bestselling writers (with unparalleled access to President Trump’s White House and inner circle), Michael Wolff has brought his no-holds-barred perspective and insight to Substack with HOWL. This must-read publication delivers exclusive analysis that goes “Inside Trump’s Head,” as well as breaking news, commentary and reaction to every political grenade the president is throwing—often before he’s pulled the pin. Everybody who’s anybody talks to Michael Wolff, and now he’s bringing you into the conversation.

For an expert take on power, media, and politics from the author of five New York Times bestsellers, including Fire and Fury, Siege and All or Nothing, subscribe to HOWL here and receive complete access to the newsletter archives.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW