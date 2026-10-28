Get Commentary on the Day’s Biggest Headlines with the Daily Beast on Substack

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Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, Clarence Thomas, Jeffrey Epstein, JD Vance, Natalie Harp, Karoline Leavitt, Melania Trump, Stephen Miller, Mitch McConnell

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

By The Daily Beast

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