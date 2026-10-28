ROAR WITH US Get Commentary on the Day’s Biggest Headlines with the Daily Beast on Substack Join our vibrant community of armchair political analysts on Substack. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The Daily Beast is now bringing you even closer to the news that matters on Substack.

Twice a day, the Daily Beast on Substack delivers the eight stories you need to know and dives into what the hell it all means. It also serves live broadcasts from key Daily Beast voices, including provocateur-in-chief Joanna Coles and our ultra-clued-in Washington D.C. team, who will answer all your burning questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Substack The Daily Beast on Substack Subscribe At Substack

Get bonus stories from our must-read columnists, including the award-winning Michael Daly, whose moral clarity and sheer heart are indispensable in the age of Trump.

We’ve investigated the mystery of Mitch McConnell, exposed Melania Trump’s disappearance from public life, and refused to stop reporting on Donald Trump’s health in the face of insults and slurs from the White House. The Daily Beast is already one of the biggest communities on Substack, with informed debate and incisive comments. Click here to sign-up for free on Substack. Or, click here to start a Premium Daily Beast subscription for full access to Substack and the Daily Beast on site and social.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register