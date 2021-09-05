CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Suicide Bomber Targets Soldiers in Quetta, Pakistan, Killing Three and Injuring Fifteen

    PANIC IN PAKISTAN

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Banaras Khan/Getty Images

    An attack targeting troops in Quetta, a Pakistani province of Balochistan, has killed three and injured fifteen on Sunday. CNN reports that Azhar Akram, Quetta’s District Inspector General of Police, confirmed a suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint where Quetta troops were stationed. This follows an ongoing conflict between Pakistan and those who command independence from Pakistan, as people have grown tired of the exploitation of the people and the province’s natural resources.

    Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to CNN. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his denunciation of the attack: “Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs.”

    In an exclusive interview with CNN a few weeks ago, Noor Wali Mehsud, leader of the TTP, promised to occupy Pakistan’s tribal border region, saying the “victory of one Muslim was surely helpful to another Muslim.”

    Read it at CNN