Suicide Bomber Targets Soldiers in Quetta, Pakistan, Killing Three and Injuring Fifteen
PANIC IN PAKISTAN
An attack targeting troops in Quetta, a Pakistani province of Balochistan, has killed three and injured fifteen on Sunday. CNN reports that Azhar Akram, Quetta’s District Inspector General of Police, confirmed a suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint where Quetta troops were stationed. This follows an ongoing conflict between Pakistan and those who command independence from Pakistan, as people have grown tired of the exploitation of the people and the province’s natural resources.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to CNN. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his denunciation of the attack: “Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs.”
In an exclusive interview with CNN a few weeks ago, Noor Wali Mehsud, leader of the TTP, promised to occupy Pakistan’s tribal border region, saying the “victory of one Muslim was surely helpful to another Muslim.”