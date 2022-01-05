Sundance Cancels In-Person Screenings for Second Year in a Row

CHEAT SHEET
The Sundance Film Festival has canceled in-person screenings for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The Utah confab, scheduled to start in just two weeks, typically draws a who’s-who of the movie industry to Park City for an advance look at the year’s hottest films. Despite a slew of safety requirements announced last month, attendees will have to watch the films virtually. Festival organizers said in a statement, “Despite ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures. Thus, #Sundance 2022’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online.”