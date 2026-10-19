Super Bowl Champ, 28, Hit With Devastating Health News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has blood clots in both of his lungs and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, said Monday that the 28-year-old NFL star has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli, which indicates blood clots in the lungs. He was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his left calf ahead of the Oct. 10 Eagles game against the Jaguars in London, which he went on to play. An ultrasound on Wednesday revealed that the clot had moved. Hurts, who won the 2025 Super Bowl with the Eagles, subsequently missed Sunday’s 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback will remain on the team while he undergoes treatment and will work on his conditioning. His treatment requires blood thinners, and he cannot play football while taking them. After Hurts completes his treatment, he is expected to return to the field. Tanner McKee, the Eagles’ backup quarterback, will fill in for Hurts in his absence.
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