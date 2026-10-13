HOT IN HERE ‘Super El Niño’ Could Make 2026 the Hottest Year Ever El Niño pushed ocean temperatures to record highs in September, weeks before its peak. Kevin Carter/Kevin Carter, Getty Images

A strengthening El Niño pushed ocean temperatures in a key part of the Pacific to record highs in September and is on track to make 2026 the hottest year on record, the director of the EU’s climate monitoring services said Monday. Global forecasters have predicted for months that this year’s El Niño could be the most intense one yet, but its September highs have come weeks before its December peak. The previous record for daily sea surface temperatures in the central-eastern Pacific in September was set during the 2015 El Niño. As oceans warm due to climate change, it has become harder to compare recent El Niño events with past ones. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said it has adopted a new index to account for warming oceans. Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo said this year’s El Niño is “very exceptional,” but it is too early to tell whether it will be the strongest on record yet. El Niño is a naturally recurring climate pattern that happens about every two to seven years and temporarily raises sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register