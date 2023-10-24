‘Superfog’ Triggers Massive Pileup That Kills 7 in Louisiana

CHEAT SHEET
A noxious blend of marsh-fire smoke and smog triggered horrific pileups on an interstate near New Orleans, killing at least seven people and leaving two dozen more injured, the Associated Press reports. Vehicles that had been mangled or engulfed by flames after crashing into each other in the low-visibility conditions on I-55 Monday morning. At least one vehicle went over the elevated highway guardrails and into the water, police said. “It was ‘Boom. Boom.’ All you kept hearing was crashing for at least 30 minutes,” Clarencia Patterson Reed, whose car was hit from two directions, told the Times-Picayune.