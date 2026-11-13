SCARE AT SEA Husband of ’90s Supermodel Escapes Dramatic Boat Explosion Kathy Ireland’s husband was alone on his fishing boat when its engine exploded. @KathyIreland/Instagram # 3

Former supermodel Kathy Ireland’s husband, Greg Olsen, had to flee his fishing boat and jump into the Pacific Ocean after it caught fire. Olsen was alone on the vessel, named the 4th Watch, when its engine exploded. The New York Post reports that Olsen escaped on a kayak before being rescued by a “good samaritan” and transferred to a Santa Barbara City Harbor patrol boat. He was not injured. Ireland shared footage of the blaze on social media, along with a heartfelt tribute to the lost boat. “This vessel brought so much joy and so many blessings to our family and countless others,” she wrote. “Though the vessel is no more, the 4th Watch is forever.” Olsen, a retired doctor who now runs a commercial fishing operation, and Ireland celebrated 38 years of marriage in April. Ireland, known for appearing on some of Sports Illustrated’s most iconic covers, received her own commercial fishing license this year and calls herself Olsen’s “first mate.”

Ireland appeared in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit editions from 1984 to 1996. Harry Langdon/Harry Langdon/Getty Images

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